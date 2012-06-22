Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- The Physicians of the Brain and Spinal Institute of California unveiled a new stem cell procedure used to alleviate severe lower back pain. This new regenerative medicine technique is as simple as could be for the patient. The INsrt injection is minimally invasive and individually tailored to solve the spinal, upper and lower back problems of the particular patient it is administered to.



The Comprehensive INsrt therapy doesn’t stop with the injections. It is custom tailored to help relieve pain in the long term by helping to relieve other risk factors issues that lead to the pain in the first place. Seeing your regular physician to find the root cause of your back pain, and finding the best way to treat it, is always a good idea.



Information regarding INsrt Spinal rejuvenation therapy is available at both the 2617 East Chapman Ave, suite 110 Orange, CA 92869 address, as well as the 18 Endeavor, Suite 102 Irvine, CA 92618 address. Hundreds of satisfied patients have undergone this minimally invasive lower back pain eliminating procedure.



“I had lower back pain for years until I finally underwent INsrt stem cell therapy. Now, not only is my pain gone, I have more flexibility than I did before the pain ever started. Dr. Ty and his team treated me with the utmost care, and I could really feel the program I underwent was tailored specifically to my unique medical condition. Thanks Dr. Ty!” –Steve Anderson