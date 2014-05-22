Hackensack, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Current information on stem cells and multiple sclerosis will be the topic of discussion at the “Meet the Professor” dinner taking place May 28th at the 2014 Cooperative Meeting of CMSC (Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers) & ACTRIMS® (Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Scle Featuring Dr. Mark Freedman, Professor of Neurology at the University of Ottawa and the senior scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, this unique educational opportunity will provide insight on the various types of stem cells, the trials and tribulations taking place, as well as where the stem cells field is heading in terms of treating MS in the next 5 years.



“There is much being written and discussed about stem cells and this session will help healthcare professionals be better informed when discussing the topic with their patients,” said Dr. Freedman. “I will be discussing the many obstacles that still need to be overcome in terms of ensuring the safety as well as the efficacy of such a treatment.”



The “Meet the Professor” is part of a robust educational agenda that includes lectures, panel discussions, poster presentations, and continuing education programs for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and psychologists.



The Cooperative Meeting of CMSC & ACTRIMS, May 28-31, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX, opens with Dr. Stephen Miller discussing “Tolerance Directed Immunotherapies Employing Biodegradable PLG Nanoparticles –The Future of MS Treatment. “ Other lectures include “MS Care in the 21st Century: How Information Technology will Transform Care,” presented by Dr. Kottil Rammohan; and Dr. Elliot M. Frohman, and Teresa C. Frohman, PA-C, delivering the CMSC Donald Paty Memorial Lecture on Saturday, May 31st, entitled: “Elegance and Eloquence of MS Plaque Pathogenesis: Protons, Protection, and the Prospects for Plasticity.”



The CMSC ACTRIMS Collaborative John Whitaker Memorial Lecture: “Role of NG2 Cells and IL-17 Signaling in EAE;” takes place on Friday, May 30th and is chaired by Dr. Michael Racke and Dr. Suhayl Dhib-Jalbut, with Dr. Richard Ransohoff presenting.



There are also full courses on “The Fundamentals of MS Care;” “Current Topics and Trends in MS Rehabilitation;” and timely topics that include “The Role of the Advanced Practice Clinician;” “MS Palliative & Long Term Care;” “Complementary & Alternative Medicine;” “New Insights and Future Direction in MS Pathology;” “Infectious Complications of MS Therapy;” “Gender Issues in MS” and “Assessing Risk Tolerance to DMTs.”



The 2014 Cooperative Meeting of CMSC & ACTRIMS® is the only North America event that provides health care professionals, from a wide range of medical disciplines and from all over the world, with the latest information, treatment advancements, and research in comprehensive care in multiple sclerosis. For more information on the CMSC & ACTRIMS Meeting and to register, visit: http://annualmeeting.mscare.org.



About CMSC

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS health-care professionals and researchers. The CMSC’s mission is to promote quality multiple sclerosis care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 7,000 international health-care clinicians and scientists committed to multiple sclerosis care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe.



CMSC’s and IOMSN’s official, peer-reviewed journal, the International Journal of MS Care (IJMSC), publishes high-quality research, reviews, and consensus papers on a broad range of clinical topics of interest to MS health-care professionals, and is mailed to its membership at no charge. All IJMSC content is available at http://ijmsc.org. For more information on the CMSC, visit www.mscare.org.



If you would like to attend the CMSC & ACTRIMS Cooperative Meeting as a member of the media, please contact Annie Scully at annie.scully@mscare.org / 908-824-7938