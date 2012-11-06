Stem Cells Market- Global and China Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010-2017)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Stem cells are biological cells capable of dividing and self renewing in order to produce more stem cells. The regulatory acceptance of this technology is one of the major forces driving the market, whereas the high cost of therapy might hamper the growth of the stem cells market. Among all the geographies United States holds approximately 60% of the stem cell market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



The report contains the global scenario of Stem Cells market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Stem Cells market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



