STEM Focus with Dr. Richard McGrath Required According to TR Cutler

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- TR Cutler, Inc. (http://trcutlerinc.com) was founded by Thomas R. Cutler thirteen years ago. Maintaining extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide, TR Cutler, Inc. has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded the proprietary Manufacturing Media Consortium in the 1999, which now tops 4000+ participating members. Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than five hundred feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing, industrial, and distribution sectors.



Thomas R. Cutler, CEO of TR Cutler, Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Rich McGrath to the position of Vice-President of Operations and STEM Industrial Journalist. According to Cutler, “Dr. McGrath’s knowledge regarding the role of education is vital in assessing, preparing, evaluating, and exploring the next generation of manufacturing experts. We are delighted to add his expertise to our repertoire and look forward to the editorial contributions.”



About Dr. Rich McGrath

Dr. Rich McGrath is the developer of Kaizen Education Leadership with a strong emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Resources for Grades Pre-K-12. Over the past twenty-five years McGrath served as an elementary school principal as well a reading consultant for Northwest Area Education Agency; he was a classroom teacher for fifteen years. McGrath is a graduate of University of Denver, Colorado, received his Master’s in School Administration from University of Northern Iowa and earned his doctorate from University of South Dakota in Curriculum and Instruction. School Administrators of Iowa recognized Dr. Richard McGrath as one of the leading elementary school principals last year.



Dr. McGrath said, “It is an honor to work with TR Cutler Inc. and bring the processes and best-practices of education into the realm of manufacturing, distribution, and industry. By authoring a wide variety of feature articles about quality, consistency, automaticity, and kaizen process improvement, the ability to transfer my research, knowledge, and real-world experience is quite exciting and challenging. It is also critical that students are prepared with the needed workforce skillsets.”



