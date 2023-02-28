Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Stem, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Stem, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally.



On January 11, 2023, Blue Orca Capital issued a short report alleging multiple claims. The report claims that it has uncovered "undisclosed to investors, STEM is financing its flagship customer to purchase energy storage systems from STEM. Rather than a "big win" and proof that STEM could compete for big utility scale projects, we think STEM won its supposed flagship deal by surreptitiously paying for it."



Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) declined from $9.40 per share on January 10, 2023, to $8.35 per share on January 11, 2023. Since then shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) rose to $11.00 per share on January 18, 2023.



