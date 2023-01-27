Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Stem, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) concerning whether a series of statements by Stem, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. Stem, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $36.3 million in 2020 to $127.37 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss declined from $156.12 million in 2020 to $101.21 million in 2021.



On January 11, 2023, Blue Orca Capital issued a short report alleging multiple claims. The report claims that it has uncovered "undisclosed to investors, STEM is financing its flagship customer to purchase energy storage systems from STEM. Rather than a "big win" and proof that STEM could compete for big utility scale projects, we think STEM won its supposed flagship deal by surreptitiously paying for it."



Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) declined from $9.40 per share on January 10, 2023, to $8.35 per share on January 11, 2023. Since then shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) rose to $11.00 per share on January 18, 2023.



