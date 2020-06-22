STEMDRIP Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Mobile Classrooms

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- STEMDRIP is a US based family owned company that was created in order to help provide access to private education to everyone. The company has proudly announced the launch of its inspiring new project called STEMDRIP LAB, which takes mobile education to the next level. To introduce this amazing project to the world, STEMDRIP has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Moreover, the company is welcoming backers from around the world to generously support this campaign.



Following are some of the most amazing features of a STEMDRIP LAB mobile classroom:



Custom made vehicle with classroom setting

Interactive Digital Dry erase board

Computer Stations

Security and Livestream cameras

Cloud Capabilities

Restroom

Waiting Area for family members

Fully Vetted instructors



"The STEMDRIP Lab is a mobile classroom designed to provide very affordable private education to everyone, regardless of their financial status or physical location." Said the spokesperson of STEMPDRIP, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "This project is designed to provide affordable private tutoring anywhere in a vehicle with a mobile classroom, designed to teach subscribers from a particular neighborhood." She added. The mobile classroom also has a livestreaming service for the students who are not physically present in the class.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/stemdriplab/stemdrip-lab-mobile-classroom and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the operationalization of this project. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 203,722, and it is one of the most inspiring projects related to children's education on Kickstarter. STEMDRIP is also offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping, while more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About STEMDRIP LAB

STEMDRIP LAB is a one of a kind mobile learning initiative by a family owned American company called STEMDRIP. This mobile classroom will enable the children from any community to access private and quality education, and the company is currently raising funds for this project on Kickstarter. More details can be found on the company's website or its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page.



