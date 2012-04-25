Stent Grafts Market in China 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- The Stent Grafts market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the advancements in endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) worldwide. The Stent Grafts market in China has also been witnessing a significant increase in the number of product approvals. However, balloon angioplasty as a substitute could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Stent Grafts Market in China 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it discusses the Stent Grafts market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Medtronic Inc., Cook Medical Inc., MicroPort Medical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., and Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64974/stent-grafts-market-in-china-2011-2015.html