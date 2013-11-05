Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Stent Grafts Market in China 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Stent Grafts market in China to grow at a CAGR of 18.09 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the aging population. The Stent Grafts market in China has also been witnessing an increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, the complications in patients health post-surgery could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Stent Grafts Market in China 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Stent Grafts market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Medtronic Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., and Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co. Ltd., Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145426/stent-grafts-market-in-china-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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