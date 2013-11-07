Stent Grafts Market in China Will Grow at CAGR of 18.09% by 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Stent Grafts market in China to grow at a CAGR of 18.09 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the aging population. The Stent Grafts market in China has also been witnessing an increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, the complications in patients’ health post-surgery could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Stent Grafts Market in China 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Stent Grafts market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Medtronic Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., and Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table Of Contents -



7. Market Segmentation by Category

7.1 Stent Grafts Market in China by Category

7.1.1 AAA Stent Grafts

7.1.2 TAA Stent Grafts



8. Buying Criteria



9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Trends and their Impact



15. Vendor Landscape

15.1 Competitive Scenario

15.1.1 Key News

15.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

15.2 Market Share Analysis 2012

15.3 Other Prominent Vendors



16. Key Vendor Analysis

16.1 Medtronic Inc.

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Business Segmentation

16.1.3 Key Information

16.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.2 Cook Medical Inc.

16.2.1 Business Overview

16.2.2 Business Segmentation

16.2.3 Key Information

16.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3 Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

16.3.1 Business Overview

16.3.2 Key Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis

16.4 Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co. Ltd.

16.4.1 Business Overview

16.4.2 Business Segmentation

16.4.3 Key Information

16.5.1 SWOT Analysis



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