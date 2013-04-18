Step-by-Step E-Book Is Released to Teach Readers How to Make Plush Toy Bouquets

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Plush Toy Bouquets, a 71-page, step-by-step eBook teaches anyone who works in the gift industry how to make these adorable gift items. Among the newest of developments in the industry, toy bouquets feature fun plush toys that last forever. In comparison to flowers that last only a short time, these remind the one who received the gift of the thought no matter what time of year it is.



Anyone who has a gift shop will find that plush toy bouquets are a great addition to their product line. These are so cute and are suitable for adults and kids. Even more attractive is the ability to add candy to the bouquets, providing an edible solution while adding to the overall visual appeal. These bouquets are ideal for gifts celebrating a birthday, baby shower, or graduation. They also make great Valentine’s Day or Christmas gifts.



The e-book shows how simple plush toy bouquets can be made from start to finish. Detailed instructions are accompanied by 100 color pictures. In addition, readers get insight into where small stuffed animals can be bought inexpensively, so they can add more to their creations.



While it covers creating the bouquets as gifts for family and friends, those with the intention of selling them for profit are the focus. Designers can earn extra money by creating unique products; there is already a selling point. Any gift shop can benefit from selling a line of plush toy bouquets.



With the e-book, buyers get a few candy arrangements tutorials, Candy Chick, and Gold Candy Bouquet. Three downloads are available with a single purchase worth $5.95.



For more information on the e-book and access to other DIY and food presentation tutorials, visit EdibleCrafts.com - http://ediblecraftsonline.com/toybouquets.htm



Contact info:

Company “Incredible Edible Crafts”

http://ediblecraftsonline.com/