Pheonix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2024 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast "The Business Elevation Show" exclusive series episode "Step Up and Be an Angel" with host Chris Cooper.



Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show is joined by guest, Founder and CEO of the Global Angels Foundation, Molly Bedingfield. They'll be sharing practical guidance on how kindness can be the most potent tool in your arsenal for positive impact!



Tune in on Friday, February 2nd 2024. To listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business



This episode will broadcast on February 2nd at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more . The Business Elevation Show is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959 to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



About Molly Bedingfield:

Molly is the Founder and CEO of Global Angels Foundation and their International Project Director, founding Global Angels in 2004. Molly is the mother of four, talented singer/songwriters. International pop stars Daniel and Natasha Bedingfield have established successful solo careers, Nikola is an EMI Award nominee.

Over the course of a career spanning more than 35 years, Molly has been involved in business management, leadership development and mentoring; experiences that enable her to tailor her business-critical messages in a relevant way which can be practically applied by any organisation.

Molly is also a social entrepreneur, executive coach and inspirational speaker, who helps audiences to practically navigate periods of transition and transformation in order to improve their personal and professional lives, create greater levels of impact and access their game-changing potential. Her perspective on transformational leadership and talent development is based firmly on real-life, practical experience, and communicated with charisma, passion and immense warmth through her inspirational keynote speeches.

For many years she was practicing as a professional counsellor, psychotherapist and executive coach, working within the business and charity sectors. In the 1990's she was head teacher of two inner city schools working on pilot programs, reproducible in any culture. She worked closely with children, parents and teachers, experimenting with new models of education.



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)' published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers.

Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



