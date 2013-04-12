Nickelodeon Star, Stephen Kramer Glickman, Releases Long Awaited Stand-Up Comedy Album

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Stephen Kramer Glickman, best known for his series regular role of Gustavo Rocque on Nickelodeon's hit show Big Time Rush, announces the release of his debut stand-up comedy album, “Stories for Grown Ups.”



Recorded at the Improv in the winter of 2012, this long-awaited release features stories that tell the tale of a strange life in Hollywood. Until now, these true stories have only been told at comedy clubs, Thanksgiving dinner, and while waiting in line at 7-11 at 2 in the morning.



Along with personal stories about Apolo Ohno, Miley Cyrus, Ringo Starr, Snoop Dogg, and losing 100 pounds, Stephen discusses his bizarre friendship with Fabio. "Stephen is one of the funniest guys in the world," said Fabio, "and I have taught him many many things."



Glickman says, "With Big Time Rush, millions of teens tune in every week to watch our hilarious G rated show. Now those kids, who watched the show from the beginning, are 18 to 20 years old and are helping me sell out universities and colleges all over the country. Going from a stand-up comedian to one of the stars of a hit show for teens has taken my life in directions I never could have expected. I never thought having a 6 year old point and scream at me in the mall would be a good thing."



Stephen Kramer Glickman has been performing stand-up comedy for nearly a decade, and has performed with Dane Cook, Russell Peters, Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Silverman, Meta World Peace, and Maria Bamford, and was featured on Jeffrey Ross’ comedy special, No Offense. He was seen on Last Comic Standing, has been a guest and co-host on Playboy Radio, and is a show creator for Comedy Central digital. Look for him touring the country later this year.



The album can be found on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/stories-for-grown-ups/id618490279 or can be purchased on CD at Giantcreature.com: http://giantcreature.com/cart/proddetail.asp?prod=CD. Press willing to review the album can receive a complimentary copy of the album by contacting Tad Hamilton at Mosaic Public Relations at tad@mosaicpublicrelations.com or phone at: (323) 424-7499.



For more on Stephen Kramer Glickman you can follow him on twitter @stephenglickman (167,000+ followers) or check out his YouTube page YouTube.com/funnyguyfromtv (12,000,000+ video views and counting).



Watch for Stephen Kramer Glickman on the Ricki Lake Show Monday April 22 talking about his new stand up album "Stories for Grown Ups.”



About Tad Hamilton

Tad Hamilton is President of Mosaic Public Relations, a celebrity PR firm based in Los Angeles, CA.