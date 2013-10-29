Stephen Lukach III Announces Heavy DWI Enforcement During Fall Holidays

Haddon Heights, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Fall is upon the residents of New Jersey and DWI Lawyer of New Jersey, Stephen Lukach III, wants to wish everyone a safe fall holiday season. It's the time of year when people attend Halloween parties and meet up with old friends on the night before Thanksgiving (which is coincidentally the night with the most DWI arrests throughout the year.)



It is important to remember that, while people are out to enjoy themselves and have a good time, they also want to make sure they have a backup plan in case they aren't able to drive a car home from that party or bar that they are going to later on in the night. Designated drivers are the best option, but things don't always work out the way people want them to.



People who may find themselves to be pulled over by the police or being sent through a DWI checkpoint, should remember to be polite to the officers involved, and if arrested and charged with DWI, immediately call DWI lawyer of NJ, Steven Lukach. Time can be of the essence and people will want a NJ DWI attorney who best knows how to handle any situation.



New Jersey DWI lawyer Stephen Lukach III is available 24/7 (even 2AM on Thanksgiving morning) to answer any questions people may have about DWI or about staying safe during a busy fall holiday season.



About Stephen Lukach III

Stephen Lukach III is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. His legal

practice centers on DWI defense. As a New Jersey DWI Lawyer, Stephen Lukach III

has been practicing DWI Law for several years. Along with being a member of the National

College for DWI/DUI Defense, Mr. Lukach is a Qualified Practitioner in Standardized Field

Sobriety Testing and a Certified Alcotest Operator. Mr. Lukach III has defended hundreds of

clients and takes pride in his many successes.



For further information on the DWI Lawyer in NJ, call 888-400-1DWI (1394) for a free

consultation, or visit http://njdrunkdrivinglawyer.com/. Visit the site today for a free initial legal

consultation with Stephen M. Lukach, III.