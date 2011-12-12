Stephen Macleod: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Whitbourne, New Foundland

Newfoundland, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- Stephen MacLeod is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Wright specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Clean Green Nation has established relationships with some of the best manufacturers of renewable energy products to help bring affordable options to consumers. There are hundreds of available products offered through the online store. This store allows consumers to shop for marine wind turbines and solar panel kits from the comfort of their home.



As an authorized partner, Stephen MacLeod is trained to help home and business owners understand the benefits of green living. During a meeting, he will outline for consumers the many ways in which they can save on energy uses and the benefits of wind energy efficiency in New Foundland. Solar and wind energy have been a known option for renewable energy for nearly 50 years. Until the recent decline in available natural resources, few consumers and companies saw it as the energy option of the future. Today, Clean Green Nation strives to bring affordable sustainable energy products to home and business owners in the United States and Canada.



In addition to the affordable Energy Star appliances and wind power kits that are available through the online store, consumers also have access to the learning center. Through this resource center, consumers have access to numerous articles and reports regarding the benefits of sustainable energy and each of the different types of energy efficient products. These guides and information will help consumers make educated decisions on energy efficient home heating and choose the best methods to decrease their overall energy consumption.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners. Find more information by visiting http://www.stephenm.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Whitbourne, New Foundland contact Stephen MacLeod via email at stephenm@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.