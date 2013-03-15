Steps to Prevent Identity Theft and What to Do if It Happens

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Legal-yogi.com would like to illustrate some steps to prevent identity theft, some of which are:



- Keep all Personal Data Safe

- Never Share a Social Security number

- Check Credit Reports

- Behave Responsibly Online



Store Private Data Carefully

When it comes to preventing identity theft tips, the first one is to keep all of one’s personal info close to the vest, so to speak. Do not carry identifying markers in the same place in a wallet. Try placing one or two in a small case of their own, separate from other pieces. If one is lugging about a purse full of items, do so across one’s body, not over the shoulder. This makes it far more difficult for a thief to grab and run with it. Lock up any documentation that has one’s birth date or full name on it.



Do Not Share a Social Security Number

This is the most important of the steps to prevent identity theft: Don’t share one’s Social Security number (SSN); one will only be inviting trouble. It doesn’t matter who one shares it with; chances of it being misused or stolen increase the minute it is given. Because an identity thief can obtain other information about a person from just his SSN, it is imperative that it be kept is a locked floor safe, away from the general household.



Monitor Credit Reports

The three major credit reporting bureaus all allow one free copy of one’s credit reports each year. One of the most effective preventing identity theft tips is to check them often. Look for mistakes or fraudulent activity and if any appear, write letters of dispute about them to the reporting bureaus. Within 60 days of receipt of the letters, the bureaus must render a decision about whether or not the disputed items will be removed from the reports. Up to 20% of negative items are taken off an individual’s reports in this manner.



Exhibit Responsible Online Behavior

The second most important of the steps to prevent identity theft is to be careful about what sort of information goes out over the Internet. Be sure a website is secure before paying for a product with a credit card. Never, ever share a child’s information on a social networking site. Ascertain that the computer’s spyware and anti-virus software are in working order, also.



About Legal-yogi

Legal-yogi.com is a dependable, free consumer resource website located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. It is backed by 260,000+ financial and legal whizzes that can help people get answers to the questions they have. If interested in a free consultation, dial 800-307-1755.