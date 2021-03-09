New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global stereotactic surgery devices market is expected to reach USD 24.73 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stereotactic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgical technique used to treat functional defects and small tumors of the brain.



Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery is likely to stimulate market demand. These procedures provide various advantages, such as faster recovery time, lower risk of bleeding, lower risk of pain, lower risk of infection, and smaller scars for patients undergoing surgeries with larger incisions that need removal of parts of the skull. Minimally invasive surgery is meant especially for those patients having tumors and abnormalities that are hard to reach, subject to movement within the body, or located close to vital organs and anatomic regions.



In the first quarter of 2019, it has been estimated that 13,410 men and 10,410 women (23,820 adults) in the U.S. will undergo diagnosis with primary cancerous tumors related to brain and spinal cord. Brain tumors are responsible for 85.0% to 90.0% of all primary CNS (central nervous system) tumors. Moreover, approximately 3,720 children below the age of 15 years will undergo diagnosis in the years 2019. Brain and nervous system cancer occupies the 10th spot in the leading global cause of death. Also, it has been estimated that 9,910 men and 7,850 women (17,760 adults) will suffer death from primary cancerous brain and central nervous system tumors. Thus, the increasing occurrence of brain tumors are causative in the market growth.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2395



Further key findings from the report suggest



By product type, proton beam radiation therapy contributed to the second-largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.1% in the forecast period. This therapy targets tumors and cancer cells with extreme precision and helps in reducing overall toxicity. Also, it reduces the possibility of severity of short and long term side-effects on healthy tissues and organs in the vicinity, thereby reduces the chances of secondary tumors that may be caused by treatment.



By application, brain tumor treatment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to witness a growth rate of 5.8% in the forecast period.



By end-users, hospitals dominated the market in 2018. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.



North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to experience a growth rate of 4.1% in the period 2019-2026. The market dominance of North America is owing to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and increasing acceptance of new technologies in the region



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Stereotactic Surgery Devices market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Stereotactic Surgery Devices market are listed below:



Elekta AB, Accuracy Inc., Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems, Micromar, Inomed, Alliance Oncology, Medical AG, Monteris Medical, and Varian Medical Systems Inc., among others.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Gamma Knife



Linear Accelerator



Proton Beam Radiation Therapy



Cyber Knife



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Brain Tumor Treatment



Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment



Parkinson's Disease Treatment



Epilepsy Treatment



Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Hospitals



Laboratories



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2395



Radical Features of the Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Stereotactic Surgery Devices market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Stereotactic Surgery Devices industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Stereotactic Surgery Devices Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Stereotactic Surgery Devices Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery



4.2.2.2. Growing occurrences of brain tumors



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive stereotactic surgery devices



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2395



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Chitosan Market Projections



Battery Electrolyte Market Share 2021



Humectants Market Demand



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.