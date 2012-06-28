Stereotypes, Beware - New Book Urges People to Jump off the Treadmill and into the Hot Tub in the Pursuit of 'Perfect' Health

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Like millions of women around the world, Bridget Praytor was lazy, fat and miserable; or so society made her think. With the alluring promises of a perfect body from a supermarket-checkout magazine, to the box of diet pills that would make her ten pounds lighter by Saturday, Praytor knew that the world expected more of her.



Bridget discovered her thought process was the ‘magic pill’ to great health, beauty and happiness. She now bares all in her new book, ‘The Hot Tub Diet’.



Let’s make one thing very clear – it isn’t a book geared toward the health industry. The Hot Tub Diet is geared exclusively toward the ‘regular’ person who is tired of society making them feet overweight and depressed.



“I was quite literally torturing myself just to be the woman society pressured me to be, even though none of the fads were working” says Praytor, who went as far as running a marathon without training for it and even training three hours a day for an Ironman just to lose weight.



She continues, “I was then rear-ended by a distracted driver and was summoned to the gym’s hot tub during my recovery. While reflecting on my life and my ability to unsuccessfully try every weight-loss shake ever made, I came to realize that the phrase ‘mind over matter’ was more truthful in its claim than any fad diet ever could be.”



What ensued was quite literally life-changing. By adjusting her mindset about her body, her weight, her goals and the real meaning of ‘healthy’, Praytor noticed her body starting to change for the better, with the pounds melting away.



As both Praytor and readers all over the world agree, the book is a vital addition to anyone’s life.



“This book contains knowledge I wish someone would have told me. The Hot Tub Diet is a book for anyone who is tired of diets that don’t work, tired of punishing exercises, tired of buying shoes because only accessories “look cute” on you, and tired of feeling bad about yourself—and anyone who is ready to change your mindset, feel confident, and finally have a body you love” she adds.



The book is being received around the world with critical acclaim.



“This book is great to keep you motivated. In a light hearted way it helps you see why you have been failing to keeping to your goal of losing weight. The recap in the last few pages would make a great poster. In fact I am going to make one and hang it on my bedroom door” says one reader from the Philippines.



In all, Praytor hopes her book throws up the answers that profit-driven fads fail to provide.



“It's about taking time for yourself, getting off the treadmill of life, and really evaluating your thought process and why you do what you do. I want people to realize that their thoughts heavily contribute to their weight and that they should think in a more positive way in order to change their health and the way they look” she concludes.



The Hot Tub Diet is available now from Amazon in both Softcover and eBook formats (click links to purchase).



For more information, please visit the book’s official website at: http://www.thehottubdiet.com



About Bridget Praytor

Bridget Praytor is a professional mother of three small children and lives in Colorado Springs, CO. She enjoys hiking, volleyball, murder mystery parties and Mexican food.