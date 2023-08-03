Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2023 -- Sterile Filtration Market is experiencing rapid growth, with its revenue estimated at $8.9 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2028, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 11.4%. A recent report by MarketsandMarkets™ highlights the key drivers behind this growth, including increasing biopharmaceutical research leading to heightened demand for sterile filters. Additionally, the food and beverage industry's focus on long-term stability and quality preservation is fueling the demand for sterile filtration solutions. Despite these positive trends, the market growth may face challenges due to the high capital investments required for establishing new production facilities



The sterile filtration industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, fueled by surging demand for sterilized products across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors. Advancements in novel technologies, including single-use filtration systems and advanced filter materials, have been instrumental in propelling this industry's expansion. Moreover, factors such as heightened focus on product safety, cost-effectiveness, and environmental sustainability are anticipated to bolster the demand for filtration products. The industry is also anticipated to benefit from the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, highlighting the need for high-quality and safe healthcare products.



Sterile Filtration Market

334 - Tables

47 - Figures

303 – Pages



1. Rising Demand for Sterilized Products: The pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries are witnessing a significant uptick in demand for sterilized products. Sterile filtration plays a pivotal role in ensuring the removal of harmful microorganisms and particles, meeting the growing need for safer and contamination-free products.



2. Innovation through Novel Technology: The advent of cutting-edge technologies, including single-use filtration systems and advanced filter materials, has revolutionized the sterile filtration landscape. These innovations offer enhanced process efficiency, reduced cross-contamination risks, and potential cost savings, driving industry growth.



3. Emphasis on Product Safety and Environmental Sustainability: In response to evolving consumer preferences and stringent regulations, industry players are increasingly prioritizing product safety and environmental sustainability. Sterile filtration's ability to provide safer products aligns with the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly practices, fostering market expansion.



4. Cost-Effectiveness and Efficiency: Businesses are seeking cost-effective filtration solutions to streamline their operations without compromising on quality. The adoption of advanced sterile filtration technologies addresses these requirements, making them an attractive choice for various industries.



5. Addressing the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rise in chronic diseases emphasizes the importance of high-quality and safe healthcare products. Sterile filtration ensures the purity and safety of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology products, and medical devices, driving its adoption in the healthcare sector.



Sterile Filtration Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters

2. Growing demand for pure water in end-use industries

3. Focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceutical drugs

4. Increasing adoption of single-use devices & disposables



Opportunities:



1. Development and use of advanced filters for sterile filtration

2. Emerging regions



Challenges:



High price sensitivity among end users



The PES segment accounted for the largest share, by membrane type in the the sterile filtration market in 2022.



Based on membrane type, the sterile filtration market is segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate (MCE & CA), and other membrane types. The PES segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2022. These membranes are ideal for the filtration of both strong bases and acids and minimize the risk of active ingredients being adsorbed during the filtration process. These advantages support the growth of the PES segment.



The 0.2–0.22 µm pore size segment accounted for the largest share of the pore size segment in the sterile filtration market in 2022.



Based on membrane pore size, the sterile filtration market is segmented into 0.2–0.22 µm, 0.45 µm, and 0.1 µm. The 0.2–0.22 µm segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2022. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the use of 0.2–0.22 µm filters in major applications of sterile filtration, such as final product processing and water purification.

The North America region catered the largest share of the sterile filtration market in 2022.

The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. North America is the global hub for the innovation and development of pharmaceutical & biotechnology drugs. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, significant spending on R&D activities, and the presence of a well-established intellectual property system for innovative biologics. In addition, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, and stringent regulations for the pharmaceutical industry, coupled with strong presence of food & beverage companies is also driving the market in this region.



Key Market Players:



Key players in the sterile filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Crop. (US), Porvair PLC (UK), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eaton (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), Sterlitech Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Cole-Parmer Instrument, LLC. (US), Nupore Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), STARLAB International GmbH (Germany), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), AMD Manufacturing Inc. (Canada), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Simsii, Inc. (US), CELLTREAT Scientific Products (US), Wyvern Scientific Inc. (Canada), Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Filtrox AG (Switzerland).



Recent Developments:



- In November 2021, Sartorius AG (Germany) launched vacuum filters for research purposes and filtration of small volumes from 50 mL to 1 L.



- In March 2021, Pall Corporation (US) acquired Pall-Austar Lifesciences Limited to expand its manufacturing capacity for single-use technology in China.



Sterile Filtration Market Advantages:



- Reduces Risk of Contamination: Sterile filtration is an effective way to reduce the risk of contamination in a product. Sterile filtration can remove bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms that could harm a product.



- Increases Product Life Span: Sterile filtration helps to extend the shelf life of products by eliminating particles that could potentially cause spoilage.



- Improves Quality: Sterile filtration can help to ensure that products are free of contaminants, making them of a higher quality. This helps to ensure that customers receive products that are safe and of the highest quality.



- Cost Savings: Sterile filtration can help to reduce costs associated with contamination and spoilage, resulting in cost savings for companies.



- Easy to Implement: Sterile filtration is a relatively simple and cost-effective process that can be implemented in a variety of production processes.



Sterile Filtration Market - Report Highlights:



- The new version of the report includes ranges/scenarios, pricing analysis, patent analysis, trends and disruptions impacting customers, regulatory analysis, supply and value chain, ecosystem analysis, key conferences, key stakeholder and buying criteria, and Porter's five forces analysis.



- Market size is updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028 by studying the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and recession on the overall sterile filtration industry.



- In the updated version, a total of 25 companies have been profiled.



- The new edition of the report provides updated financial information for the financial year ending March 31, 2022 (depending on availability) for listed companies in a graphical representation in the company profiles section. This will help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.



- Key market strategies/right to win, market share analysis, and competitive leadership mapping, evaluation quadrants, competitive benchmarking have been added in the competitive landscape section of the report.

- The competitive leadership mapping section is an output of a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering sterile filtration products. The top 25 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors. These vendors were evaluated based on their market share/ranking and product footprint.



- The new version of the report includes the startup/SME company evaluation quadrant for ten companies operating in the sterile filtration market. This updated section is an output of a comprehensive study of the key startup vendors offering sterile filtration products. The top 10 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors. These vendors were evaluated based on business strategy excellence and the strength of the product portfolio.



- The report includes the market share analysis for 2022 and the revenue share analysis of key market players from 2020 to 2023. It also includes competitive benchmarking and growth strategies adopted.



- The new edition of the report includes market developments from January 2020 to March 2023.