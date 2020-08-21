Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Sterile Filtration Market by Product (Cartridge, Capsule, Syringe), Application (Fill Finish Process, Bioburden Reduction), Membrane (Nylon, PTFE, PES, PVDF), Pore Size (0.2 Microns), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



The Growth of this market is driven by factors such as advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters, the growing demand for pure water in the end-user market, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and rising focus on the development of large biopharmaceutical drugs. The manufacturing and use of advanced filters for sterile filtration and the untapped potential in emerging countries offer a significant scope of growth in the market.



The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2019.



Based on product, the market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories. In 2019, the cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of different types of cartridge filters for larger processes requiring more filtration area and/or lower unit operating costs.



The polyethersulfone (PES) segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019.



Based on membrane type, the market is segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate (MCE & CA), and other materials. In 2019, the polyethersulfone (PES), segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.



North America accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market in 2019.



North America accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market in 2019. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology and food & beverage companies in the region, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, and stringent regulations for the pharmaceutical industry.



Some of the major players in the sterile filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Sterlitech Corporation (US), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).