Sterile Injectable Drugs Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030 - Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- Sterile injectable drugs are the biological devices used for the treatment of various drugs. These injectable are essentially used in treating severe disorders like cancer. They are not easily available to the end users via pharmacy, but are given by health professionals in doctor's clinics, offices, and specialty hospitals and are repeatedly manufactured by generic drug-makers. These drugs are also not sold via pharmacies, but are administered by health professionals in clinics and other healthcare centers.



Increasing number of biologics, developments in monoclonal antibiotics, and rising number of antibody conjugates is ultimately increasing the demand for sterile injectable drugs. In addition, most sterile injectable are under clinical trial, which is again expected to stimulate the demand for the targeted product. Also, growing chronic disorders across the globe, such as cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes, arthritis, asthma, and more are expected to fuel the production of sterile injectable drugs. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Sterile Injectable Drugs Market -Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the sterile injectable drugs market is estimated to be over US$ 500.0 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Sterile Injectable Drugs Market are:

Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson Services, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Gilead Sciences, Inc. Baxter, and others.



The continual growth of the sterile injectable drugs market can be attributed to several factors that have led to the wide scale adoption of these drugs for treatment and speedy recovery. Moreover, growing demand for these drugs for treatment of chronic disease across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth during 2019 and 2030. To obtain better insights into the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira, a provider of infusion technologies, injectable drugs, and biosimilars. In 2018, Endo acquired Somerset Therapeutics, a developer and marketer of ophthalmic drug sterile injectable.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has significantly promoted the need for new and more efficient drugs for treatment purposes. Moreover, rapid FDA approval of sterile injectable drugs and rising government funds for developments of healthcare sector are also propelling the growth of the global sterile injectable market growth.



Major Types of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market covered are:

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Immunoglobulin

Vaccines

Blood Factors

Cytokines

Peptide Hormones & Insulin



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Sterile Injectable Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Sterile Injectable Drugs market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Sterile Injectable Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Sterile Injectable Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Size

2.2 Sterile Injectable Drugs Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Sterile Injectable Drugs Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sterile Injectable Drugs Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sterile Injectable Drugs Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Revenue by Product

4.3 Sterile Injectable Drugs Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Sterile Injectable Drugs industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



