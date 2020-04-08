Sterility Testing Market Outlook to 2024 Thermo Fisher Scientific, bioMerieux SA, Merck KgaA, Boston Analytical

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Absence of viable microorganisms is known as sterility. The conditions which guarantee the condition of being sterile are very harsh for the active ingredients. The determination of a sterility test being valid is done with the help of fungistasis and bacteriostasis testing. Sterility testing helps to confirm the presence of anitimicrobial property within a test article that would obstruct the detection of the microbial organisms during a sterility examination. The sterility tests can be conducted in cleanroom environment or by direct inoculation method or by an isolator using membrane filtration method.



The major factors that are responsible for driving the growth of the global sterility testing market is the surge in the introduction of the new drugs, increasing activities in the research and development of the life science vertical, and substantial enlargement of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. In the recent years, an impressive growth was witnessed in the pharma and biotech sectors, by application; thus, the pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing market had acquired a good market share globally. The membrane filtration market by test has also contributed a major share in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology end-use sectors thus increasing the demand of the sterility testing market. The advanced penetration of the kit-based testing and repeat purchase requirement in the sterility testing market will open up new lucrative opportunities in the global Sterility Testing Market.



Segment by Key players:

- SGS SA

- Charles River Laboratories

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- bioMerieux SA

- Merck KgaA

- Boston Analytical



Segment by Type:

- Direct Inoculation

- Membrane Filtration

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Medical

- Pharmaceutical

- Biological

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Sterility Testing Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Sterility Testing Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Sterility Testing Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Sterility Testing Market Forecast

4.5.1. Sterility Testing Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Sterility Testing Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Sterility Testing Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Sterility Testing Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Sterility Testing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Sterility Testing Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Sterility Testing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Sterility Testing Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Sterility Testing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Sterility Testing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Sterility Testing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Sterility Testing Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



