Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services (Instruments (Dry Heat), Services (Ethylene Oxide, E-Beam, Steam), Consumables & Accessories (Pouches, Lubricants)), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global Sterilization Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2025 from USD 12.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2025.



Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the growing global prevalence of lifestyle diseases such the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection. Emerging economies and re-introduction of ethylene oxide are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



Sterilization instrument is expected to hold the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2020



On the basis of type, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into sterilization instrument, sterilization consumables & accessories, and sterilization services. In 2019, sterilization instrument segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgeries performed, and the rising geriatric population.



Hospitals & clinics segment commanded the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2019



By end user, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, food & beverage companies, and other end users. Hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries, and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.



On the basis of region, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the sterilization equipment market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs, the growing geriatric population, and the consequent rise in the demand for healthcare services.



The major players operating in this market are STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), 3M Company Group (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA Group (Spain), Sotera Health (US), Cantel Medical (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Cardinal Health (US), Tuttnauer (Switzerland), DE LAMA S.p.A. (Italy), Systec GmbH (Germany), Steelco S.p.A. (Italy), Noxilizer, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US), Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US), Cosmed Group, Inc. (US), Andersen Products, Inc. (US), Stryker(US), C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipement (Italy), Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US), Continental Equipment Company (US), and Midwest Sterilization Corporation (US).