The global sterilization wraps market is likely to expand in the coming years due to growing emphasis on maintaining hygiene within hospitals, to curb the spread of infections. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Sterilization Wraps: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market is likely to reach US$ 512.1 Mn by 2026. Fortune Business Insights has stated that the market was valued at US$ 376.1 Mn in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Sterilization Wrap Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Sterilization Wrap Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Key Players Operating in The Sterilization Wrap Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Owens & Minor Inc

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Dynarex Corporation

Cygnus Medical

Cardinal Health

Crosstex International, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Surgeine Healthcare (India) Private Limited

Westfield Medical Limited.



Increasing Hospital Infections Are a Driving Cause



According to the Affordable Care Act, healthcare institutions have a higher incentive for earning positive outcomes. Hospital associated infections can be held accountable to poor institutional outcomes. A major part of reducing hospital associated infections is the use of proper sterilization wraps. Furthermore, sterilization wraps play a huge role in patient care and wellbeing. Although healthcare policies are in favor of people admitted in hospitals, an increasing number of patients may result in increase in hospital infections. Recent trends within hospitals, pertaining to sterilization wrapping techniques and sequential wrapping have offered greater potential for growth of the global sterilization wraps market.



Medline's Sterilization Wraps Yields Strong Market Figures



Medline's Gemini sterilization wrap has been successful in many aspects. The properties of Gemini wrap have led to its increased use, which is indicative of high demand among end users. Gemini wrap was manufactured with 100% polypropylene. The use of polypropylene has helped to reduce punctures and minimize tear. Gemini was massively helpful in reducing contamination, besides enabling improved patient outcomes. Medline has made Gemini available in a range of weights including super lightweight to heavyweight, depending upon the requirement from end users. Medline's Gemini has boosted the global market and is likely to favor the growth of the global market in the coming years.



