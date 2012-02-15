Sterling, AK's Jenny Barrett Partners With Clean Green Nation

Sterling, AK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Jenny Barrett, a green professional based in Sterling, Alaska.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Barrett will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Barrett’s chief concern as a Clean Green Representative will be to provide education and resources for noteworthy energy topics in Alaska. Among these topics will be Sterling, AK geothermal energy matters and other developments regarding green energy in Sterling AK.



“I feel that conserving energy is always good for the world and the environment. I would like to see more people using ways to conserve energy,” says Barrett. “I live in Alaska on the Kenai (key-ni) Peninsula which is supposed to be the banana belt of Alaska. The town of Kodiak about 200 miles south of us recently built 3 very large wind turbines up on Piller Mt. to help the town reduce the cost of electricity. The town now saves an average of about 5% on their electricity bills.”



To illustrate the importance of energy independence and the adoption of renewable energy resources, Barrett will be tasked with not only providing information to residents, but also resources that advocate living a sustainable lifestyle. She will offer green products, like water heater blankets, in conjunction with free advice to appeal to homeowners and other eco friendly residents.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Renewable energy has always been a good idea and yes i do believe that people will save money on their energy bills. I already see this happening,” says Barrett. “My nephew just moved into his new house called an earth ship made completely out of reusable materials with solar panels and a wind turbine. He is not even hooked up to the electric company.”



Barrett will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://jennyb.cleangreennation.com.