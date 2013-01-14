Sterling Data Storage Launches New Cloud Backup Service for Businesses

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Sterling Data Storage announced the arrival of three new cloud backup services to expand its’ position as a leader in business grade online data backup and recovery. The importance of the data stored by businesses and complexity of expanding IT environments is driving the need new technology that combine ease of use, automation, security and rapid recovery. Even though cloud backup has seen slower adoption rates for small to medium size corporations, new affordable technology and advances in Cloud computing appliances have shown increased adoption rates among IT service providers and businesses required to meet compliance and regulatory requirements. The increased economies of scale, better control, increased security, expanding backup options and minimized cost structures has made cloud backup solutions an increasingly reliable and accepted technology for business data storage.



To add increase adoption rates and provide an affordable cloud backup solution, one of the most reliable companies of US - the Sterling Data Storage has launched three versions of its’ Cloud Backup Service for businesses to provide a hosted remote storage solution. This will help businesses automatically and reliably manage data backup, data recovery and business continuity.



All types of data records and information whether corporate, or health, or legal will remain secure and in compliance with ABA standards, HIPAA, and SOX regulations. According to Jim Morand, CEO of Sterling Data Storage, “The release of our cloud backup product line is the simplest automated backup solution on the market. We take the guess work out of compliance and remotely store records in multiple datacenters hosted by Sterling Data Storage”.



The universal acceptance of the cloud backup solutions provided by Sterling Data Storage is due to the cloud data storage options that can be compatible with all the operating systems and is efficient for a large range of data sizes. For example, supported platforms include MAC, Linux and Windows, making it the most accepted form of business cloud backup options on the market. Incremental backup and restore methodology, addressing just the changed content, makes their online backup lightning fast, drawing minimum resources to secure the data from your side.



From a security standpoint, data is transferred using WebDAV and streaming Delta technology allowing safe transfer of large data packets which are encrypted prior to being sent over the wire. To learn more about Sterling’s cloud backup offering and receive a free trial of the cloud backup software, visit http://sterlingdatastorage.com or call 877-503-6313.



About Sterling Data Storage

Sterling Data Storage, LLC - http://sterlingdatastorage.com - is a Scottsdale, Arizona based Software Company, which develops and markets a revolutionary Software-as-a-Service based online data storage, cloud backup and recovery service for small and medium sized companies. From its operations and datacenters in North America, and in partnership with both IT Service Providers and Managed Service Providers, Sterling Data Storage™ has helped hundreds of companies automate the critical task of storing, securing and retrieving data.



