Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Sterling silver jewelry is a popular choice over gold metal and diamond as it offers an elegance and lavish look. A piece of sterling silver jewelry would do to as it can be worn with any combination and would still have a great look to it. Bello Jewels Pvt. Ltd., offers a combination of Sterling silver jewelry with various precious gemstones to enhance the beauty and each piece looks completely unique and a sure buy.



Earrings, rings, bracelets and brooches are all designed with sterling silver with a combination of ruby, blue sapphire, emerald. Whether it is a regular ring or an engagement this combination would surely be a great buy. The super range of sterling silver jewelry in India is offered through an online store to all the customers across the world. The silver gemstone engagement rings are a beauty and are sure to make the special one feel even more special. The precious ruby sapphire earrings would be a perfect wear for a party or even for a casual wear. As all the jewelry from India is completely handmade, each design looks precious and incomparable. So if one wants to be the centre of attention, trying the sterling silver handmade gemstone jewelry from India is a good start.



The online store enables easy access to buying the precious sterling silver jewelry with diamonds adorned into it. A black diamond princess cut in a sterling silver ring provides a simple and rich look. To make the choices easy all the products that are designed by this certified manufacturer are listed at http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/handmade-silver-gemstone-jewelry-s/1513.htm . Customers across the world have bought the sterling silver collection that this Indian supplier has to offer and have expressed their joy at being able to find such great combinations at affordable prices.



Sterling silver jewelry can now be bought by customers across the world with free worldwide shipping facility. All the orders are shipped through express DHL/UPS/FedEx services and PayPal is accepted for a safe and secure shopping from India. Although sterling silver jewelry can be bought from anywhere, Bello Jewels creates the difference with the great experimentation they do at combining it with ruby, emeralds and blue sapphire.



