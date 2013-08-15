Sterling Trustees Now Offers Reliable Trust Management Services

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Sterling Trustees, a renowned trust company now offers reliable trust management services by managing the resources on clients’ behalf. The company aims at providing profits to the clients. Their trust managers are thorough professionals who can provide solutions for all sorts of dispute and mismanagement issues.



This company is among some of the reliable trust companies that ensures grantors’ needs are fulfilled, while beneficiaries receive the intended benefits. They carefully develop personalized plans which ensures that resources are preserved while facilitating cooperation among family members and also resolve any conflicts that may arise.



This trust management service provider works strictly as per the terms set forth by the grantor at the time of declaration of trust. There is a fixed annual fee for this trustee service, based on several factors including trust size, types of assets held, how many money manager relationships are overseen and the complexity involved in administering the trust.



This trust administration service provider can cater a wide range of trusts including Self-Settled/Asset Protection Trusts, Life Insurance Trusts, Charitable Trusts, Grantor-Retained Annuity Trusts (GRATs), Revocable Living Trusts, Irrevocable Living Trusts, Qualified Personal Residence Trusts, Dynasty Trusts (QTIP Trusts), Generation Skipping Trusts, Defective Grantor Trusts.



Unlike other South Dakota trust companies, they offer unbiased, personalized attention to ensure that each of clients’ needs is thoroughly considered and met. They have a highly efficient team. While elaborating further, a representative stated, “The trust officer responsible for your business reports directly to our CEO and President, who are accessible and actively involved with your overall goals.”



About Sterling Trustees

Sterling Trustees is a privately held firm providing independent trust management and administrative services to high net-worth families, foundations and endowments. They carefully develop personalized plans to carry out grantors' intentions and serve the beneficiaries' needs. As an objective intermediary, they ensure that resources are preserved while facilitating cooperation among family members and resolving any conflicts that might arise. They are a fee-only trust administration organization and do not receive sales or brokerage commissions, our judgement is never shaped by specific money managers or financial products.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.sterlingtrustees.com



Contact Address:-

Sterling Trustees LLC , Suite 222

201 S. Phillips Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Phone: (605) 271-5124

Fax: (605) 274-9200