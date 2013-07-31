Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Sterling Trustees offers reliable and personalized trust management services managing the assets on clients’ behalf. Their trust mangers make sure that beneficiaries receive profits and eventually provide a solution for any sort of dispute. Their trustee services ensure grantors’ needs are fulfilled, while beneficiaries receive the intended benefits.



Their trust company administers the trust strictly as per the terms set forth by the grantor at the time of declaration of trust. They make sure that disputes don’t arise among the beneficiaries and in case of any of their trust managers insure to properly settle down the issues. Their trust manager ensures proper tax benefits to the grantors if applicable.



Their spokesperson speaks about trust administration services, “Your trust agreement is our priority. So we carefully develop personalized plans to carry out grantors' intentions and serve the beneficiaries' needs. As an objective intermediary, we ensure that resources are preserved while facilitating cooperation among family members and resolving any conflicts that might arise. There is a fixed annual fee for this service, based on several factors including trust size, types of assets held, how many money manager relationships are overseen and the complexity involved in administering the trust.”



They administer a variety of trusts from self-settled trusts to life insurance trusts and to charitable trusts, more professional and better than any other trust companies in South Dakota. They report all the real-time performance data for all client assets on the daily basis with their online reporting system. Their trust and accounting system continuously tracks the other alternative assets also.



About Sterling Trustees

