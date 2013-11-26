Stethoscopes Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Development of electronic stethoscope is gaining an edge over traditional stethoscopes mainly due to enhanced digital sound transmission capabilities of digital stethoscopes and their increasing use in telemedicine. Despite of invention of advanced technologies like handheld ultrasound systems, stethoscopes are mostly preferred by healthcare professionals for physical examination. Global stethoscope market is estimated to grow and reach $342 million over the year 2017 as a result of increasing demand for electronic stethoscope and fetal heart rate detectors. This market is also expected to undergo constant growth in upcoming years due to the demand from developing healthcare markets of Latin America and Asia Pacific.



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Digital stethoscopes have advanced features like their ability to record sound, amplify this recorded sound up to 24 times the original sound, and remove other disruptive sounds for improved prognosis. These digital stethoscopes are also equipped with software that allows physicians to extrapolate the readings to chart for monitoring the heart rate of patient. Most stethoscope manufacturers are focusing on developing the devices with enhanced acoustics, better performance, and innovative designs. Fetal heart rate detector is another important segment driving the growth of this industry. These types of detectors are expected to drive the healthcare industry because of its growing focus on reducing infant mortality rates.



Growing income of people, increasing living standards, and aging population are expected to fuel the growth of stethoscope industry. Electronic stethoscopes, due to their advanced features, offer strongest growth potential in stethoscope industry.



Market Segmentation



Based on Product



- Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes

- Electronic Stethoscopes

- Esophageal Stethoscopes

- Fetal Stethoscopes

- Fetal Heart Rate Detectors



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Report provides complete analysis of major market forces driving market growth, factors responsible for restricting this growth, industry structure, and projections for upcoming years. Major geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report also includes analysis of technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are 3M, A&D Medical, American Diagnostic Corporation, Rudolf Riester GmbH & Co. KG, Escalon Medical Corporation, GF Health Products Inc., Medi-Stim ASA, Medline Industries Inc., Tytan Medical Corp., Welch Allyn Inc, and others.



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