Steve and Becky Holman's Old School New Body Review - Spare Those 90 Minutes Per Week and Get the Perfect Body

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Old School New Body – The F4X Youth Enhancing Bodyshaping System for Men and Women screams that a new body can be achieved by only working out 90 minutes per week. "Old School New Body" a guide on how to slow down the ageing process with proper exercise and diet. For those who want to remove the years from their looks, taking the time to read it is a worthwhile investment. This book, "Old School New Body" is comprised of twelve chapters which are easy to read. Read on to learn more about what this book contains and can offer.



The Old School New Body is a phenomenal book written by Steve and Becky Holman that focuses on physical training as the most effective way to get the body quickly into desired shape and simultaneously, retain the youthful fitness for people of different ages. This book is based on an old fashioned but more efficient training methodology founded on the principles of hard work for lesser hours. The focus 4 exercise protocol (F4X) is inbuilt in this training methodology to produce quick and visible outcomes. There are three different phases describes in Old School New Body that can relate to people of different ages, body shapes, and fitness level. Based on that, a person can chose the appropriate phase and continue his or her workout to produce the preferred results.



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Old School New Body teaches about how to stop low-fat diets, what exercises are really important to do, and what produces very little results, explaining the truth that age had nothing to do with how healthy a person is, and how to maximize workout time so people can experience more results from less time and get on to other areas of their life. The need to buy low-fat foods will not be required anymore. In fact, readers will learn why eating full-fat and great tasting foods can be healthy and are important to their fat loss. They will gain valuable energy back and be able to expend energy into enjoying their life when they want to enjoy it.



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The Old School New Body program for body shaping and fitness is highly motivational for the very fact that it produces rapid optimum results. The men or women who devotedly follow their appropriately chosen program have to spend just 90 minutes a week and after 90 days they realize that it was a far better achievement than they could have ever imagined. There is a great Weight-age given to focus in this method of training. In this way, one is not lead to confusion at any given point of time. Certainly, gone are those days when the desired results were a farfetched dream.



Discussing some of the salient features of Old School New Body, the first of its parts is called the F4X Lean is made for everyone and is the foundation of this training program. This part is specifically formulated for losing weight and developing a lean physique. The F4X shape part is made for toning and muscle building. The last F4X Build program is the extreme muscle building program which is best for men.



What makes Old School New Body’s F4X training program different from numerous other body training programs around is the fact that this product’s main purpose is to bring back the past years and make one look younger. So can Old School New Body really do what it says? This answer is best answered by looking at Steve and Becky Holman. They are the living proof of what they preach in this program is indeed very likely to happen. Undoubtedly, both the authors have an excellent body and look younger than their age.



About Old School New Body

The specialty about this book is that it is a product of profound and extensive research by Steve and Becky Holman. Their interaction and experience with the fitness experts, athletes, sportsmen and trainers reflect in the quick results that are achieved by the trainees who have undergone training program of Old School New Body. The best part about the book is that it is most competitively priced at $27. It caters to people from teenage to old age. This is a tremendous boost for those in the upper age group who can completely transform themselves and feel younger and fitter and face the upcoming challenges of old age. The tips on diet are like icing on the cake and complements well with the hard work out designed for the trainees in different phases. So waste no more time and grab this fantastic piece of art and transform within no time.



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