Steve and Ernie Unplugged on the Leader's Edge

Lodi, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2023 -- This Thursday, co-hosts Steve Steele and Ernelita Dacumos will step into the spotlight.



As co-hosts, Steve and Ernie have a mission: "to attract, motivate, inspire, and add value to aspiring leaders and seasoned professionals, who will then multiply that value to others. They aim to catalyze the transformation of these leaders, thereby changing the world around them!" What better way to achieve this than by becoming the speakers on their own show?



On the August 17th episode of "The Leader's Edge," Steve and Ernie have chosen to delve into topics they are truly passionate about: "Mindset, Habits, and Confidence."



During the episode, they will discuss how mindset influences our life decisions. They will also explain how cultivating good habits can enhance one's mindset and contribute to building confidence.



Be sure to tune in to this jam-packed and impactful radio talk show episode. The co-hosts will provide valuable tools and impart insightful lessons. Catch them live on August 17th at 11 am PST, 1 pm PST, and 2 pm EST on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



If you are launching a product, service, or rebranding initiative within your company, Steve and Ernie would be delighted to assist you in promoting it globally. To learn more, please get in touch with our producer, Tacy Trump, at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com.



Imagine being in the same Zoom room with co-hosts Steve and Ernie as they deliver practical tools on the spot, offering the chance to ask them questions. You don't have to imagine anymore! Steve and Ernie are hosting an online training session on how to transform losses into gains, how to view setbacks as learning opportunities, and how to shift mindsets towards growth.



Register through the link below for an engaging and interactive training session titled "Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Learn" by Dr. John C. Maxwell. We look forward to seeing you there!



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sometimes-you-win-sometimes-you-learn-masterclass-tickets-671789138397?aff=oddtdtcreator



About Ernelita Dacumos and Steve Steele

Ernelita also known as Ernie, is an Independent Certified Coach, Facilitator, Trainer, and Speaker with the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team. She has been thriving in the Healthcare Industry for over 10 years while fulfilling her purpose of motivating, teaching, and empowering young leaders to see their full potential. Personal Growth is where her passion is as she has gone through the journey herself. Ernie was a "shy introvert" turned into a "confident introvert." From the woman who used to stutter when speaking in front of others to the woman who now facilitates masterminds, workshops, and speaks in front of an audience. A woman who used to have a victim mentality now has a can-do attitude. A woman who had always been too hard on herself, characterized as a perfectionist, overachiever, and with high expectations. To the gentle, self-loving, action-taker, and learn-as-she-goes attitude. She is an enthusiast when it comes to confidence and had worked on becoming a confidence mentor for her community and the people around her. Ernie's goal is to broaden her ability to help others. As she saw first-hand that personal growth must be intentional yet not always available to others. She is dedicating her life's work to creating a safe environment while educating, empowering, and spreading knowledge about Personal Development. On top of personal growth, Ernie's leadership skills were heightened upon going through the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team program. Ernie thrives to add value to people by showing them that continuous growth is possible if you are willing to put in the work for it.



Ernie's website: confidentlyyou.club



As an Executive Director of The John Maxwell Team, Steve is certified to facilitate, speak, train, and coach individuals and groups in the areas of leadership development, professional skills, and personal growth. Trained and mentored by John Maxwell and mentors of his world-class faculty, Steve is equipped with the tools, resources, and experience to help you and your team improve your productivity, performance, and profitability. Whether you are looking for a facilitator for group workshops, corporate training in leadership, speaking, sales, or coaching skills for your leaders, or a speaker for your next event, Steve has access to exclusive content that is only available through a certified Executive Director of the John Maxwell Team to help you reach your goals and objectives. Steve brings a rich and varied background that adds depth to his Leadership expertise—including 25 years of leadership in non-profit organizations transitioning to over 23 years of leadership expertise in the corporate environment. Steve is a native-born Texan and lives in Ft. Worth since 1980. Steve holds a Double Major degree from Baptist Bible College in Music Performing Arts and Biblical Theology. He earned his EXMBA from Colorado Tech University and hails 2 business certifications in Executive Management and Business Administration. Steve is an influential and seasoned facilitator on such subjects as Leadership Development, Personal Growth, and Individual and Group Coaching. He motivates, inspires, and adds value to leaders that will in turn multiply value to others. He is a catalyst for the transformation of other leaders to change and influence the world around them. On behalf of John Maxwell, Steve brings his World Class team building and leadership strategies to Corporations, Businesses, Churches, and non-profit organizations as well as personal and group coaching. Through all these activities, Steve maintains a lifeline to his audience, clients and associates with the goal to reach their fullest potential and thrive-both in leadership growth and life.



Steve's website: johncmaxwellgroup.com/stevesteele/



About The Leader's Edge

Thursday at 11 AM PST on VoiceAmerica Business Channel

Do you have a plan for Personal Growth? This was a question that was posed to us a few years ago which triggered a hunger for Personal Growth. Now, you may be asking the same question to yourself. Well, regardless of your answer, The Leader's Edge show is just for you. This show is uniquely designed by your hosts Steve and Ernie as a path to your personal and leadership growth. We firmly believe in the quote by our mentor, Dr. John Maxwell that "Everything rises and falls on leadership." The Leader's Edge and their guests' mission is to provide you with tangible tools on how to lead well. That maybe be leading a corporation or leading yourself. So lean in as we take you on this journey every week and share a path and an environment for you to grow personally and professionally.



https://www.facebook.com/TheLeadersEdgeRadioshow/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_leadersedge/



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us at any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-480-553-5756.