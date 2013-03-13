Steve Carney's Keys to Optimum Health & Wellness End Sickness & Boost Energy

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Holistic health expert and life coach Steve Carney has relaunched his health and wellness website EndSicknessNow.com. Steve’s mission to help his clients obtain optimum health and wellness was inspired over 20yrs ago while struggling with his own health and life obstacles.



End Sickness Now is your complete holistic health resource. Steve is committed to bringing you the newest, breakthrough methods to prevent disease, boost energy, provide weight loss help, help with depression, and to improve fitness in minutes a day. The site also uncovers food, health and disease myths that could be holding you back from reaching optimum health and longevity!



A shocking 66% of Americans are overweight and half of those overweight are clinically obese. This obesity epidemic is being passed down through the generations as childhood obesity and disease are also on the rise. Steve’s keys to holistic health are designed to prevent disease and promote health and wellness in all areas of your life.



“After a childhood illness, I spent 20 years doing research in health, nutrition, wellness, and disease. My mission is to help each client reach optimum health and longevity. I guarantee increased health and wellness with my methods. You will see your health problems, such as high blood sugar, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and inflammation fade away. You will enjoy better sleep, with more energy and stamina,” Steve explained.



About Steve Carney

Steve is a Certified Nutrition and Fitness expert, Professional Life Coach, and Registered Corporate Coach. He is offering a special promotion to all new clients that are ready to take the first steps toward optimum health and wellness. Email Steve at steve@endsicknessnow.com to schedule a FREE 30 minute assessment.



For more information visit www.endsicknessnow.com.



Media Contact:

Steve Carney

steve@endsicknessnow.com

http://www.endsicknessnow.com