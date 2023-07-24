Steve Farrell's "A New Universal Dream" a Journey to Conscious Leadership

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2023 -- A unique interview with Steve Farrell, visionary CEO of Humanity's Team, about his inspiring journey to conscious leadership, as described in his new book "A New Universal Dream," is coming soon to the VoiceAmerica Network. In our turbulent times on the planet, a shift of consciousness is necessary to move humanity forward to a better place. Steve shares with us his own journey to conscious leadership and Humanity's Team's mission. This engaging conversation will take place on the upcoming July episode of the VoiceAmerica podcast series "Tea break With Viviane Casimir" (July 26, 2023). Join us!



Steve Farrell is a pioneer in the new consciousness movement that sprung up in early 2000. Steve will share with us how with a shift of consciousness "from what [he] was paid for to what [he] was made for," he moved from a successful career at Silicon Valley to a life in service to humanity. We will delve into some core themes of the book, exploring the transformative power of consciousness and its implications for personal and collective growth. We will cover what "in service" means, why Steve believes awakening is important now on the planet, how Humanity's Team contributes to creating a conscious culture, and what is the "universal dream" that Steve speaks about. Listeners can expect to gain valuable insights from Steve's experience and find how to incorporate this new paradigm into their own lives for self-transformation. Join us and be ready to step on the path of the "universal dream."



Steve Farrell is the CEO of Humanity's Team, a non-profit organization he co-founded with Neale Donald Walsch. Humanity's Team mission is to help people throughout the world awaken to interconnectedness or oneness. The organization offers a wide range of transformational and educational programs from renown teachers such as Gregg Braden, Bruce H. Lipton, Ph.D., and Lynne McTaggart. You can find the programs on www.humanitysteam.org/stream.



Viviane Casimir, Ph.D., is the host of the "Tea break With" podcast and is the founder of Myoku, a Zen mind-body alignment with Zen meditation, breathing techniques, and martial arts movements. Viviane has published numerous articles on meditation and self-transformation with SivanaEast, and has a short novel, "The Three Desert Stones," available on Amazon. Viviane is a member of the Kwan Um School of Zen, and her Buddhist name is Myong Oh.



For more information about the podcast episodes, please visit www.voiceamerica.com/show/4126/tea-break-with, and www.myokucenter.com. To learn more about Steve Farrell and Humanity's Team, please visit www.humanitysteam.org.



About Tea Break With

Podcast Episodes Available On Demand On VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel



The concept of new consciousness of the 21st century has pervaded the culture in many ways and expressions, and yet it remains unclear to many of us. What is it about the new consciousness that is important to grasp? The PODCAST addresses the core aspect of the new consciousness, the self-transformation, and self-realization, and aims at offering tools, reflections, directions, and suggestions from different fields of expertise to help people understand, open their minds, empower themselves and be aligned with their true nature and life mission.



About VoiceAmerica

