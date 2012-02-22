Steve Klaasen of Zeeland, MI to Partner With Clean Green Nation

Zeeland, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Steve Klaasen, a green professional based in Zeeland, Michigan.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Klaasen will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. As a green professional, Klaasen’s chief objective will be to provide information about Zeeland renewable energy to area residents.



“There are so many opportunities for green energy consumption and sustainable living here,” says Klaasen. “Zeeland wind power is among the fastest growing renewable energy industries in the nation and residents here are feeling the positive effects every day. I’m proud to advocate greener living in an area that already realizes its impact on the environment.”



Programs in the area, such as Zeeland recycling efforts, have already solidified the Michigan city as an advocate of green living. Clean Green Nation will bring not only energy conservation information to area residents, but also a variety of different energy efficient products to homeowners as well. These items will range from energy efficient light bulbs, to solar panels and other home accessories to help residents transition their independence from traditional energy sources.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I’m very pleased with the efforts of the city thus far and believe that there is more to be done in the direction of energy independence,” says Klaasen. “With knowledge and resources, as well as products, from Clean Green Nation, I think that it’s becoming easier for people to realize green energy’s potential. When people see how easy it is to live a sustainable lifestyle, I think they’re inspired to do their part. I hope to reciprocate this feeling to those who haven’t already adopted green energy.”



Klaasen will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://stevek.cleangreennation.com.