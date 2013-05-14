Steve Leslie Honors Music of James Taylor Next Nashville Unleashed Show

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- One of Nashville's most respected and successful songwriters/composers will bring along stellar accompanists to join Jack & Diane "in the round" and pay tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of our generation....JAMES TAYLOR. Steve Leslie's biggest songwriting influence was James Taylor, which is evident in his own body of work.



This special Nashville Unleashed Concert will take place Saturday, May 18th, 2013 inside the Concert Hall at Natchez Hills Vineyard, located at 109 Overhead Bridge Road, Hampshire, TN 38461. Doors open to the Tasting Room at 6pm. Dinner service begins at 6:30pm and dinner is included with Ticket.



Tickets range from $25-$40 and can be purchased online at http://www.NashvilleUnleashed.com or by calling931.285.2500. Limited luxury overnight accommodations are available at the vineyard's Bed & Breakfast. Additional lodging and shuttle service information can be found at http://www.NashvilleUnleashed.com/theshow.



About the show:

The perfect "Date Night" for discerning music lovers! This popular and elegant Dinner Concert centers around Hosts, Jack & Diane, and their distinguished ROSTER of fellow, pro-level songwriters, in unprecedented fashion.



Listeners revere concert productions like Austin City Limits and VH-1 Storytellers. Along that idea, Nashville Unleashed honors these concepts, yet offers a more personal experience for the audience.Much thought and care has gone in to the design of the set, placed right in the center of Natchez Hills vineyard's 4,000 sq ft Concert Center, with the songwriters surrounded by a limited audience.The vintage touches give Ticket Holders the sense of being in the "living room" of the songwriters as they enjoy an unforgettable experience.



"We are very excited about Steve's appearance this week. Jack & I have worked with him in the past and he is a gifted songwriter himself. This show will allow Steve to spotlight the his greatest musical influence, James Taylor, with sheer elegance and precision. Not many people can pull that off." says Diane, host of Nashville Unleashed.



About Steve Leslie

Steve received his bachelors degree in guitar/jazz studies from Morehead State University in Morehead Ky. After teaching privately in Tallahassee, Fl. for eight years, Steve moved to Nashville in 1992. He was signed to a staff songwriting position at EMI Music Publishing shortly thereafter, where he had songs recorded by Kenny Rogers, Mark Chesnutt, George Strait, Darryl Worley, Rhonda Vincent, and Neal McCoy, to name a few.Steve earned a Grammy Certificate for the title cut to Ricky Skaggs' 2004 "Brand New Strings" which won a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album of the Year.



Steve left EMI after nine years to open his own publishing company, Chord Boy Songs. He signed to Stage Three Music Publishing in 2005. Since 2007 he has maintained a career as an independent songwriter and music publisher. His new company,New Modern Songs, has published works by Darryl Worley and Darius Rucker, all written by Steve.