Steve McPherson Former President of ABC Entertainment Releases the 2008 Vintage of PROMISE Rutherford Cabernet from Napa Valley, California

Everyone in the PROMISE Family is grateful for all of your overwhelming support on our amazing journey thus far. PROMISE Wine & Winery is truly a physical manifestation of a life long dream. This wine is the result of a commitment I made to my amazing wife Jennifer to pursue my love of wine and the extraordinary friendship of Rich Frank that has allowed us to together realize this dream.



PROMISE Wines are truly the physical manifestation of a lifelong dream. When we started this passion project almost a decade ago our goal was to make the very best artisan wine we could from this esteemed terroir, considered by many to be an American “First Growth” planting. With great reverence we aspire to someday be recognized along side the renowned First Growths of Bordeaux as well as the much sought after California Cult Cabernets of Napa. We have a great respect for the work that entails and remain passionate in this pursuit. It has been a wonderful ride thus far and on behalf of everyone in the PROMISE Family, we are deeply grateful to all those who have helped us on the journey. We feel like we are still just getting started.



This Years Release : Promise 2008 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is our fifth vintage and was produced from 97% Cabernet Sauvignon, 2% Cabernet Franc, and 1% Petit Verdot from the Winston Hill Vineyard, in Rutherford, Napa Valley and was harvested between September 10th – 16th, 2008. The wine was allowed to sit quietly in 100% New French Oak Barrels until July 2011 and has been bottle-aged since then. The 2008 Promise Cabernet Sauvignon displays dense dark purple hues and magenta tones as it travels to the rim. The gorgeous nose emerges from the glass with warm and spicy aromas of leather, musk and tobacco combined with blackberry, crème de cassis and licorice, capturing an elegant and sophisticated example of a Rutherford Cabernet from the Napa Valley. The attack is full with exceptional concentration and structure. Rich dark berries and brown sugar flavors play nicely with the soft, almost velvety tannins, saturating the palate in this expressive wine.



