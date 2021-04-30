Steve Pailthorpe of Iconic Digital Wins CEO of the Year in the BizX European Business Excellence Awards 2021

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- The Business Excellence Forum and Awards – 'BizX 2021' celebrates the leading businesses across the world. In the prestigious awards ceremony hosted by Stephen Mulhern, on 29th April, the CEO of Iconic Digital Marketing Consultants Ltd scooped the award for CEO of the Year.



Commenting on the awards, Steve Pailthorpe said, "I am hugely honoured and humbled to receive this award today. I want to thank my family, my team and our clients for their continued support over this past year. We believe that business growth benefits everyone, and the more we grow the more we can give and that's a powerful thing!"



The judges remarked that Steve Pailthorpe "…was a CEO like no other, demonstrating an outstanding mantra of giving back and mentoring those around him. Not only has he grown his digital marketing agency, Iconic Digital to be a leading voice for digital excellence on the global stage, but he has also supported the business community to survive and thrive in the global pandemic, donating 30% of their profits to good causes like Great Ormond Street Hospital, MIND, Operation Give and Grow in Kenya and UK charity, Crown Global."



Steve Pailthorpe is 35 years old and lives in Surrey, UK. His Digital Marketing Agency in London, Iconic Digital has spent the last 9 years pioneering a scientific and innovative approach to digital marketing which guarantees the return on investment for each of their clients every time. The company was recognised by the Daily Telegraph in January as one of their Best British Businesses for 2021 and has risen to great heights, even amidst the challenging economic climate.



"I'd like to dedicate this award to our amazing team at Iconic Digital who continue to support our clients to do amazing things," Steve Pailthorpe said, "...although this year we can't be together in-person, I know that we will all continue to strive to support one another to grow our businesses. Business is back, and that's great news for the British economy!"