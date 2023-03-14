London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- We are pleased to announce that Steve Pailthorpe, the CEO of Iconic Digital, has been named the "Most Influential CEO of the year 2023" in the Global 100.



The Global 100 is a prestigious annual list of the most influential executives in the world, compiled by a team of experts from various industries. The list recognises CEOs who have made a significant impact on their industry and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and vision.



London-based entrepreneur Steve Pailthorpe has been selected as the winner of this year's award for his outstanding leadership and contribution to the digital marketing industry. Under his leadership, Iconic Digital has grown into a global powerhouse, providing innovative marketing solutions to businesses of all sizes.



Commenting on the awards, the Global 100 said, "Steve's mantra to transform lives through business growth is what sets him apart. In 2022, he led the company to give over 30% of profits to good causes. He has also supported the European business community throughout the global pandemic with free business and marketing education resources. This is one of the many factors which places Steve Pailthorpe in the Global 100 for 2023."



Steve Pailthorpe has been at the forefront of the digital marketing industry for over a decade and his expertise and insights have been instrumental in shaping the industry. He has been a keynote speaker at many industry events, and his articles have been published in leading marketing publications.



Commenting on the award, Steve Pailthorpe said, "I am honoured to receive this prestigious award. This wouldn't have been possible without the talented team at Iconic Digital who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional results for our clients. I am proud of what we have achieved, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of digital marketing as we integrate artificial intelligence and big data into our methodology to drive results for our customers."



The team at Iconic Digital extends their warmest congratulations to Steve Pailthorpe on this well-deserved recognition. For more information about Iconic Digital, please visit: https://www.iconicdigital.co.uk.



Further information about Steve Pailthorpe can be found at https://www.iconicdigital.co.uk/about-us/meet-the-team/steve-pailthorpe/.