Steve Simmerman Senior Vice President at TZA Interviewed on Manufacturing Revival Radio Sponsored by Pcdata USA

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Pcdata USA sponsored Manufacturing Revival Radio, a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing, interviewed special guest Steve Simmerman, TZA’s Senior Vice President of Business Development. Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood hosts of the radio program interviewed the material handling leader. Pcdata USA hosted the show during the second day of MODEX 2014; the company is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation.



TZA is a technology, engineering, and consulting company that helps clients optimize labor and operational performance across the enterprise. TZA’s cloud-based ProTrack Labor Management Software provides industry-leading capabilities for planning, monitoring, and measuring workforce productivity and utilization.



Simmerman noted, “While we are primarily a technology company, our software really revolves around the human resource side of the programs. We are going into distribution centers helping these companies transform their operation. They come to use because they are in a competitive disadvantage; either labor costs are too high, costs in general are too high, productivity and efficiency is down, there are a lot of factors. So when you go into a working environment, and you work with a group of associates, in a warehouse floor, for example, and you put in the kind of programs we are talking about, you are changing fundamentally the way they work. We are there to help turn it into a high performance culture.”



Simmerman leads TZA’s sales, marketing, and business development efforts. He developed his skills in labor management systems, integrated material handling solutions, supply chain software, and workforce optimization while in leadership roles in business development, sales and marketing throughout his career in the logistics and supply chain fields.



To listen to the entire podcast, go to: http://manufacturing-revival.com/steve-simmerman/.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



Pcdata USA (www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974