Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters Discuss Hurricane Season Preparation Tips

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Hurricane season is still underway along the East Coast until the end of 2019. As a leading public adjuster in New York, the Steven Borenstein team has recently advised on the top tips to prepare for a hurricane. Several simple preventative measures can be put into place days before a storm and can help to save lives.



Homeowners are advised to know what level of risk their community is at for hurricanes and sign up for community alert systems. Signs of flash flooding should be watched for, and an evacuation plan should be put in place and revised to ensure shelters are accessible. Families should collect enough supplies to last several days and keep all their documents stored safely. Insurance policies should be reviewed, and any hurricane damage prevention exercises should be adhered to to ensure eligibility for insurance.



Three days prior to a hurricane, homeowners are advised to check the TV and radio emergency instructions. Emergency kits should be tested to make sure there is enough food and water for a few days. Cash, batteries, first aid gear, and medication should be kept close at hand in case they are needed. A plan should be put in place for communicating with family members, and cars should be filled up with gas, with an emergency set of clothes in the car.



During a hurricane, people should evacuate if they have been told to do so. Anyone trapped by flooding should get to the highest part of a building possible. Generators and other gas-powered equipment should be used away from windows. Additionally, it is not advised to walk, swim, or drive through floodwaters, and bridges over fast-moving water should be avoided. To learn more, or to speak with a public adjuster about damage from a hurricane or other event, visit https://stevenborensteinpa.com/.



About Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters

Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters is a professional team of public adjusters serving individuals across New York state. They are board certified and deal with various causes of damage including fires, water, storms, and more. The company acknowledges that the ordeal of filing an insurance claim can be complex, which is why the company devotes their work to dealing with insurance companies to secure the fair and rightful compensation that their clients deserve.