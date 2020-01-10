Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters Explores Questions Policyholders Should Ask Before Hiring a Public Adjuster

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- As a trusted firm of public adjusters fighting for commercial claims in West Chester and the surrounding areas, Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters understands the importance of seeking representation when filing a claim with an insurance company. The process itself can be daunting, but this company happily offers its services to ensure policyholders so they may receive proper compensation as soon as possible. This team of claim experts explores questions and concerns that policyholders should address as they move forward with the claims process.



Policyholders need to determine what kind of claims a company handles, either in person or online. We recommend they find a firm that has experience fighting for claims similar to theirs. Not only is the nature of the claim imperative, but communication is also vital. In almost all cases, it's best to let the public adjuster handle all communication with the insurance company and answer any of their questions.



It is essential to vet the company's credibility. Determine how long the firm has been established, the experience of their professionals, and the firm's licensing status. Depending on the firm's reputation, policyholders can make informed decisions about who should fight for their claim. References and letters of recommendation from previous clients are perfectly acceptable to inquire about.



Claimants should assess how the company can best serve them and their circumstances. They need to be aware of their priority level in regards to the company and ascertain if the firm believes they are a proper fit.



For more information on this company's services or about a claim regarding commercial property damage insurance in Queens and the surrounding areas, interested individuals should contact Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters today.



About Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters

Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters is a professional team of public adjusters serving individuals across New York state. They are board-certified and deal with various causes of damage including fires, water, storms, and more. The company acknowledges that the ordeal of filing an insurance claim can be complex, which is why the company devotes its work to dealing with insurance companies to secure the fair and rightful compensation that their clients deserve. To learn more about Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters, visit them online at www.StevenBorensteinPA.com.