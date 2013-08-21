Steven Durko Starting New Blog Sites

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Steven Durko, a Senior Analyst in New York today announced the launch of his own blog sites for updating people on latest technological developments across the globe. Speaking on the occasion, Steven said, “Yes I am starting my own blog sites to keep people informed with current trends in technology. My blog would help people in many ways. There will always be something special and unique information on latest trend in tech world.” He further added, “I am trying my best to provide help and knowledge to masses through my blog. I am sure you will like it.”



Steven works as a consultant and is a senior analyst in Fortune 500 companies in New York City. He has worked with financial firms, small business owners and large firms including yum brands, Kroeger, Comcast, and Target among others and if experts are to be believed, would be able to bring the experience to the masses using the blogs. Thomas Craig, One of the former workers of Goldman Sachs, now working with Target says, "Steven Durko is an insider who will provide valuable technical insight to the world’s largest audience through his blogs.”



Steven is known for his talent in IT industry and is going through the golden patch of his successful career. Shirley Wheat of Harbinger System Inc states, "Having worked with Steven Durko on several projects, I believed that he is one of the most knowledgeable analysts I have met. It is no surprise that he is taking steps to start his own blog and bring the technical details to the enthusiasts across the globe.” He further added, “The world of technology is full of many unpredictable changes and new launches. Steven is going to introduce you with these updates in a simple and easy manner.”



When asked about the inspiration behind the blogs, Steven said, “Being a tech savvy person, it is my passion to gather new and latest updates about technology world including mobile phones, different languages, computers and laptops among others. I am trying to keep my blog simple so that anybody can read it and learn the details.”



About Steven Durko

Steven is a senior analyst in Fortune 500 companies in New York City. Steven has worked with financial firm, small business owners and large firms including Yum Brands, Kroeger, Comcast and Target among others.



Contact: Steven Durko

Phone: 646.739.5687

Email: durko.steven@gmail.com

Website: www.stevendurko.com

Address: 65 E 52nd St, New York, NY ?10002