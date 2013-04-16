Stevens Landscapes Showcases Patios, Driveways and Paving for Sellers

Maidstone, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Numerous studies of late have shown landscaping overwhelmingly increases property values. As far back as the 1980s, studies were quoted, showing conclusively landscaping affected sale prices. One survey noted 95% of all appraisers responded they believed landscaping added cash value to residential real estate. Additionally, 99% of them said landscaping enhanced the sales appeal of residential real estate. Catering to many customers who are currently listing their homes, James Stevens of Stevens Landscapes knows landscaping is a big deciding factor for many buyers.



Says Stevens, "With the addition of Patios, Driveways, Paths, Brick Paving, Block paving, buyers are captivated. They think it's really something special they couldn't do themselves. Add to that a well-manicured lawn, a pond, some well-placed shrubs and flower gardens and you have a show piece buyers can picture themselves living amongst. It becomes as important to them as the house itself. Patios are like an additonal room on the house."



"We can take an area previously thought to be an eye sore and transform it into a show piece, worthy of a pricey home, even if it's in an average neighborhood. Landscaping isn't just for the wealthy anymore. We specialize in hard landscaping services, transforming old, ugly driveways and patios into works of art. Visitors are truly impressed when they drive up into one of our projects and see the difference between the old and the new. We have had some people think they honestly had the wrong address."



Stevens says his firm has picked up many new jobs as a result of do-it-yourself garden shows on television. "The shows make it look so easy, like it can be done over the weekend. Unfortunately, it's not quite that easy. We'll have couples ringing us up, asking us to finish up a project they never were able to finish or ones they visualized, but just could never get out of the design stage. It's amazing, though, what crazy paving, Yorkstone paving, Indian paving, pergolas, gazebos and the such will do for your yards and patios. Values go up, yes. But many families make these changes in their yards and then decide they don't want to move after all." Stevens concludes.



