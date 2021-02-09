New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Stevia extract is derived from the stevia plant. The stevia plant is found in South America. Steviol glycosides are the basic components that are extracted from the stevia leaves. The extracts are highly beneficial as they are used to add sweetness to various foods and beverages without providing any calories. Only a small amount of stevia extract is enough as it is more than 200 times sweeter than the normal sugars. It is considered safe to consume.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Cargill (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), PureCircle Ltd (Malaysia), Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (Germany), GLG Life Tech Corporation (Canada), Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (China), Pyure Brands LLC (U.S.), S&W Seed Co (U.S.), Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Evolva Holdings SA (Switzerland), and Zhucheng Haotinan, Pharm Co., Ltd (China), among others.



Market Drivers



There are various factors that influence sales in the market. One of the most important factors is the use of stevia extracts in the foods of diabetic patients. The product does not increase the levels of blood sugar and can be used as an alternative for diabetic patients. For dental patients, they are helpful as they are noncarcinogenic. Moreover, the product has a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical industry, boosting the growth of the global market.



Regional Landscape



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of diabetic and elderly patients. Europe is another growing region that can witness good growth in the upcoming years.



Segments covered in this market study:



Form Outlook: (Revenue in USD Million; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



Type Outlook: (Revenue in USD Million; 2017-2027)



Reb A

Reb M

Reb D

Others



Application Outlook: (Revenue in USD Million; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Others



Regional Outlook: (Revenue in USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Stevia Extracts market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Stevia Extracts industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Stevia Extracts industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope



1.2 Key Stevia Extracts market segments



1.3 Major players



1.4 Market analysis by product



1.5 Market analysis by application



1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Stevia Extracts market size



2.2 Latest Stevia Extracts market trends



2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Stevia Extracts market key players



3.2 Global Stevia Extracts size by manufacturers



3.3 Products of major players



3.4 Entry barriers in the Stevia Extracts market



3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



