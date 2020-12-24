New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Global Stevia Market Report and Forecast to 2027 Report



The report titled "Global Stevia Market Research Report" is an all-inclusive document that is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. It aims to offer the readers a deeper understanding of the changing dynamics of the Stevia market on the global and regional scale along with a change in the market trends and demands. The report also offers a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape of the Stevia market to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The report covers extensive profiling of the companies along with their financial standing, product portfolio, market share and size, revenue generation, business expansion strategies, and market position.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. The pandemic has brought a dynamic change in the economic scenario of the world. The report assesses the current market scenario and emerging opportunities and trends due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also provides a detailed analysis of the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market.



The market report projects the growth of the market from its valuation of USD 492.3 Million in 2020 to USD 801.7 Million in 2027, registering a significant CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2020-2027 as the forecast years.



The current ongoing research on the Stevia market primarily provides insights that can assist the stakeholders, business owners, and industry professionals in making beneficial and effective business decisions and investment plans based on thorough research and accurate data provided in the report. The goal of this report is to provide an accurate evaluation of the market and supply essential and fruitful information about the competitive landscape. The report also provides a market overview of the companies and individuals associated with the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The report offers updated financial information of the key competitors to offer accurate market insights and offers strategic recommendations. The study covers critical market trends along with an extensive analysis of emerging trends. The report covers a detailed examination of the market scenarios and trends on a regional and global level. The key regions covered by the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report furthermore analyses each segment in each geographical region along with a country-wise analysis of the market.



Extract Types Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Whole Leaf

Powdered

Liquid



Types Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Reb A

Reb M

Reb D

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Beverages

Dairy Food Products

Dietary Supplements

Confectionary

Bakery

Others



End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other Industry



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Direct Sales

Online

Retail



For the competitive landscape, the report profiles the following companies:

Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Purecircle Limited, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., S&W Seed Company, Pyure Brands LLC, Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd., Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd, and Evolva Holding SA, among others.



