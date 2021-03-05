Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Stevia Market will be worth USD 1,185.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health. Rising obesity and diabetes, coupled with the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, is expected to drive the demand of the stevia-based sugar substitutes.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/187



Growing government initiatives to promote the adoption of stevia-based sugar substitutes and reduce sugar intake is expected to increase the demand for stevia. The governments in US and Europe are also providing support to the cultivation of stevia by generating favorable regulations, which is most likely to propel the industry's growth over the forecast period.



Key participants include Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others.



Market share:



The report discovers market's total sale that is generated by a particular firm over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Stevia industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the Stevia market



Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Leaf

Liquid

Powder



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Food Products

Dietary Supplements

Others



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stevia-market



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Stevia Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Stevia Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Stevia Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Stevia Market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Stevia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Stevia Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing number of diabetic & obesity population



4.2.2.2. Increasing preference among consumers for low-calorie foods



4.2.2.3. Increasing usage of sugar substitutes in bakery & food products



4.2.2.4. Growing consumer demand for natural sugar substitutes



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in prices of stevia leaf



4.2.3.2. Uncertainty regarding adverse effects of the stevia based sugar substitutes



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Stevia Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Product Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Leaf



5.1.2. Liquid



5.1.3. Powder



Chapter 6. Stevia Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Beverages



6.1.2. Bakery & Confectionary



6.1.3. Dairy Food Products



6.1.4. Dietary Supplements



6.1.5. Others



Continue…!



Quick Buy--- Stevia Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/187

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com