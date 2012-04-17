Super Producer/Songwriter StevieKnocks Signs With Roc Nation

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- Renowned music producer and songwriter StevieKnocks recently signed with Roc Nation, the mega entertainment company formed by Live Nation and Jay-Z in 2008. In landing StevieKnocks, Roc Nation is getting an artist who has produced songs for Tpain, Chris Brown, Justin Beiber, Wiz Khalifa, MuggaMitch, Rick Ross and many more.



StevieKnocks made his way through the hip-hop club circuit alongside some of the hottest music producers in the hip hop game and now stands ready to explode onto the broader music scene with the backing of the experienced professionals at Roc Nation.



About StevieKnocks

StevieKnocks currently resides in Hollywood, California where he continues to write, produce and make music. Having grown up in Compton, California, StevieKnocks is a mainstay of the Southern California hip hop club scene. StevieKnocks studied music production and engineering at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood and has produced songs for some of the hottest artists around today. He most recently worked with the Island Def Jam Music Group.



About Roc Nation

Roc Nation is a full service entertainment company providing artist, songwriter, producer and engineer management services; music publishing; touring and merchandising services; film & television production and new business ventures. Roc Nation is also a music label. Roc Nation was formed in April 2008 when live concert producer Live Nation partnered with music legend and entrepreneur Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.