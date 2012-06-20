Steviva Brands Announces Launch of 'Pedal Your Way to Wellness Sweetstakes'

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Steviva Brands, a dominant global manufacturer and distributor of stevia based sweeteners and other bulk ingredient sweeteners today announced the launch of their 2012 Pedal Your Way to Wellness Sweetstakes.



Participants have an opportunity to win the grand prize of a Trek Madone Carbon Bike, a second prize of a Charbroil Barbeque grill, two third prizes of KitchenAid mixers, as well as many $50 Steviva Brand gift certificates and $25 Trinity Hill Farms gift certificates.



“Based on the amazing success of last year’s promotion we have decided to launch our new Sweetstakes with a whole load of sweet prizes, including our first prize worth over $2000. However, that is just the beginning,” says Thom King, Founder and CEO of Steviva Brands.



King continues, “Everyone who enters will also receive a $5 gift certificate to spend in either the Steviva Brands or Trinity Hill Farms online stores. There are no strings attached; it’s like getting free products!”



King and his team are noted for their Steviva Brands natural sweeteners. When combined with exercise and proper diet, the products can assist with both weight loss and the control of blood sugar.



Coupled with the Sweetstakes’ healthy prizes, the 2012 promotion is poised to give registrants and winners the ultimate opportunity of better health.



“At Trek we believe the bicycle to be a weapon in fighting obesity and Diabetes. We are extraordinarily passionate about investing in the health of our community and are honored to be partnering with Steviva Brands for the 2012 Sweetstakes,” said Brandon Buth of Road and Triathlon Trek Bicycles.



To take part, simply complete and submit the entry form at any Steviva Brands event or via the special Steviva Brands website at http://www.stevivasweepstakes.com.



All entries must be received by August 15th, 2012 at 11:59PM PST . Winners will be selected by an independent judging organization in a random drawing from all eligible entries on or around September 1st, 2012.



This Sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 states and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and agents of Steviva Brands, their respective affiliates, officers, distributors, agencies, and prize suppliers, as well as their immediate family members and persons residing in the same household are not eligible to enter or win.



About Steviva Brands

Steviva Brands was founded in 1999 and since then has become one of the premiere producers of stevia based sweeteners and other bulk ingredient sweeteners. Unlike sugar, stevia does not trigger a rise in blood sugar, making it a great sugar replacement for diabetics. Stevia which is calorie-free, is a logical choice in the fight against both adult and childhood obesity.



Steviva Brands wants to make the world a better place by doing its part to help its customers use less sugar and increase their well-being. More information is available at: http://www.steviva.com



Press release written and distributed by Piece of Cake PR.