Steviva.com Say That Support from Family Holds the Key to Beating the Holiday Bulge

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2011 -- Celebrating a holiday is always a very special occasion. But for dieters - the coming together of family and friends can lead to weight gain, lack of motivation and overeating all of that delicious food. However, Steviva.com’s President, Thom King, has today announced that the pitfalls are easy to avoid.



While most people might believe that piling on the pounds during the holidays is part and parcel to the annual experience, Thom firmly believes that nothing could be farther than the truth. Thom states that any occasion which brings family and friends together is actually the perfect ingredient for successful, longer-lasting weight loss.



“It’s all about communication and support. During the holidays, your loved ones are normally by your side. Using that encouragement can make it much simpler to maintain your weight over the season, and come out the other side without the usual regrets,” Thom says.



Worried about developing the dreaded ‘Belly Bulge’ this season? Thom shares his Top Tips for avoiding holiday weight gain:



1. Find a support partner! Remember, nobody is alone in wanting to stay trim. Talk to this support partner on a daily basis. It’s true that buddying up can keep the scales from tipping in the wrong direction.



2. Sympathise with and don’t contribute to familial emotional dramas. Most will admit that family gatherings can be stressful – often sending people to the fridge for comfort food. By not adding to family unrest, it’s easy to eliminate the temptation to crack open that second tin of cookies.



3. Inform family of goals. As the phrase says, a problem shared is a problem halved. Almost everyone who gives their family prior-notice of their intention not to over-eat reports excellent results. “People cannot help you if they don’t know what you’re trying to achieve. They are your family, so of course they’ll want you to succeed gracefully!” says Thom.



4. Plan ahead of time. A few weeks before the big day, sit down and set up an action plan. Establish how stressful the upcoming holiday will be, and write down solutions for any issues which crop up. Leave this plan with a buddy and ask them to score positively on what is being followed, while pushing to resolve the things that are being ignored.



5. Have fun, and keep occupied! It’s rare for family to come together as they do during the holidays – so use this opportunity to spend time with them, be active with them and savour each moment.



Of course, Thom realizes that people will still want to eat, and eat well! So here’s a recipe that sends those high glycemic, weight-packing carbs back to the imagination, where they belong:



Low Sugar, Low Glycemic Spicy Sweet Mixed Nuts (Vegan)

Ala Low Carb, Low Glycemic, Diabetic safe, no added sugar, made with stevia

Serves: 24

Carbs Per Serving: 1.6 g

Prep Time:<25 minutes

Skill Level: Easy



Ingredients:

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle powder

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup shelled walnuts

1 cup pecan halves

1 cup almonds

1 tablespoon molasses

2 tablespoons Fructevia, Steviva Blend or a dash Steviva Brands Pure Stevia Powder

1 tablespoon water

1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Dash Tabasco sauce



Note: Feel free to mix it up with peanuts, cashews, pistachios or whatever nuts you prefer.

Directions



In a small bowl, combine the salt and spices; set aside. In a large heavy skillet, melt butter. Add all the nuts; cook over medium heat until nuts are toasted, about 4 minutes.



Sprinkle with spice mixture. Add the molasses, Fructevia, Steviva Blend or a dash of Steviva Brands Pure Stevia Powder , water, Worcestershire and hot sauce. Cook and stir for 1-2 minutes or until everything is melted. Spread on foil to cool. Store in an airtight container.



Thom and the rest of his team wish everyone a very happy and healthy holiday!